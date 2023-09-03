CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Hogwarts Legacy 2 Rumored to be in Development

Sep 3, 2023
A new rumor circulating on social media suggests that a sequel to Hogwarts Legacy, the popular video game set in the magical world of Harry Potter, is currently in development. The news was first shared by Twitter user @MyTimeToShineH, who claimed that sources have confirmed the existence of a Hogwarts Legacy 2.

This rumor comes as no surprise, considering the massive success of the first game. Within just two weeks of its launch, Hogwarts Legacy sold over 12 million copies and generated an astonishing $850 million in global sales revenue. The game has been praised by both critics and fans alike, cementing its position as one of the best-selling games of 2023.

Given the overwhelming success of Hogwarts Legacy, it is almost certain that Avalanche Software, the game’s developer, and Warner Bros., the publisher, have given the green light for a sequel. The revenue generated by the first game alone, which exceeded $1 billion on current-generation consoles and PC, further solidifies the likelihood of a follow-up.

Hogwarts Legacy is currently available on a wide range of gaming platforms, including Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game allows players to immerse themselves in the enchanting world of Hogwarts, attending classes, mastering spells, and unraveling mysteries.

As fans eagerly await confirmation of Hogwarts Legacy 2, the question remains: do you want to see a sequel? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Sources: Twitter user @MyTimeToShineH

By Vicky Stavropoulou

