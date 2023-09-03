The Making of DOOM: A Revolutionary Journey in Gaming

In an excerpt from his book, DOOM GUY: Life in First Person, id Software co-founder John Romero sheds light on the close call the team had in finishing the iconic game DOOM before its scheduled release in December 1993. The iD team found themselves still polishing and tweaking the innovative peer-to-peer multiplayer architecture developed by lead programmer John Carmack, as well as fine-tuning level designs.

To allow journalists and video game reviewers to try the game before its release, a beta version of DOOM was distributed externally. The team coded the beta to stop running on DOS systems after October 31, 1993, as a security measure to prevent leaks. Romero made the decision to remove certain elements from the game, such as the demonic daggers and demon chests, because they didn’t contribute to the core gameplay.

However, one crucial aspect was missing from the game: multiplayer mode. Romero approached Carmack about the issue and, despite concerns about the tight timeline, he was ready to take it on. Carmack had already showcased his skills in network programming when he added the ability for multiple people running DoomEd to edit the same level. This innovation demonstrated his potential to create a multiplayer experience.

For multiplayer mode, Carmack opted for a peer-to-peer networking solution, in which each computer would run the game and sync up with the others. This approach allowed the computers to send updates to each other at high speeds over a local network. Carmack’s progress in network programming was rapid, and within a few hours, he had two PCs communicating with each other through the IPX protocol.

The breakthrough moment came when Carmack showed Romero that the multiplayer mode was working. They had two PCs in Carmack’s office synced up, with characters facing each other. When Carmack moved his character to the right on one monitor, the same character, appearing in third person, moved to the left on the other monitor. It was an awe-inspiring moment that showcased the potential of multiplayer gaming.

Romero couldn’t contain his excitement and immediately connected to Carmack’s computer to experience the multiplayer mode firsthand. With a loud, booming rocket blast, Romero knocked Carmack’s character out of the game, exhilarating in the realization that DOOM was not only revolutionary but also intensely fun.

With the completion of multiplayer mode, DOOM became the embodiment of the team’s vision. It was a game that pushed the boundaries of what had been seen before and set the stage for the future of gaming. DOOM’s success paved the way for countless adaptations, spin-offs, and a dedicated fanbase that continues to thrive to this day.

