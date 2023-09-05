Introduction of a Full-Digital Substation System by JR East and Hitachi

JR East and Hitachi have announced their collaboration in developing a full-digital substation system by fiscal 2025. The system aims to achieve stable power supply and enhance efficiency in the transportation of railways through the stable supply of electricity.

The current protection and control system used in substations required a metal cable for each piece of information delivered, making duplexing challenging. However, the full-digital substation system will utilize fiber optic technologies, enabling a single optical cable to transmit multiple pieces of information and simplifying duplexing. Through joint examinations and field tests, JR East and Hitachi have decided to introduce this system into operating facilities as it becomes ready for practical use.

The full-digital substation system brings several benefits. Firstly, it enables the complete dual configuration of transmission lines and protection and control functions in substations, ensuring a more stable supply of electricity even if one equipment fails. Secondly, it saves space and improves construction efficiency by consolidating and downsizing monitoring control panels and protective relay panels. This consolidation results in a significant reduction in the number of panels. Additionally, by adopting fiber optic technologies, the system reduces the number of control cables by approximately 90%.

An important aspect of the full-digital substation system is its adoption of the international standard IEC61850. This standard, developed by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), specifies the communication networks and systems required for power utility automation. Through the adoption of this standard, JR East aims to reduce the risks associated with introducing a new system and ensure business continuity.

The installation of the full-digital substation system is scheduled to commence at the Koiwa AC substation from fiscal 2025 onward. The equipment installation will be conducted in phases, with the use of 22,000 volt equipment starting in fiscal 2025, the removal of old 22,000 volt equipment and installation of 66,000 volt equipment in fiscal 2026, and the use of 66,000 volt equipment commencing in fiscal 2027.

Overall, the introduction of the full-digital substation system by JR East and Hitachi marks an important step towards achieving stable power supply and digitalization in substations, improving efficiency in construction, and ensuring the reliable transportation of railways.

Sources:

– JR East

– Hitachi