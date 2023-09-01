Hisense Unveils its Scenario-driven Approach to Innovation at IFA 2023

Hisense, the global consumer electronics and appliances corporation, made its keynote debut at IFA 2023 under the theme of “The Scenario-driven Future of Tech”. Fisher Yu, President of Hisense Group Holdings Co., Ltd., delivered a speech announcing the company’s commitment to continue its scenario-driven approach to innovation and focus on high-quality growth in and beyond the home. Yu also revealed that Hisense will be an official partner of UEFA EURO 2024™, marking its third consecutive partnership with the tournament.

Hisense has achieved significant international success, operating in over 160 countries and becoming the second-largest manufacturer of TVs worldwide in 2022. Through its integrated networks and cloud services, Hisense has developed a strong technical system called “Screens, Operating System, and Platform.” The company plans to expand its screen network and improve its VIDAA OS system and ConnectLife platform, aiming to enhance personalized services and improve the user experience.

At IFA 2023, Hisense is showcasing its core home living product range, as well as innovative connected living technologies. The company is emphasizing its cutting-edge technology, artistic design, and layout through various lifestyle sets and scenarios. In addition to its latest launches, Hisense is highlighting its picture quality, VIDAA OS, and ConnectLife technologies. The ULED X Platform pushes the boundaries of picture quality with innovations such as the Hi-Light optical system, Hi-View Engine X chipset, and the state-of-the-art Obsidian screen display components. VIDAA OS offers unmatched value with premium content and top-tier features. ConnectLife focuses on user needs for health, convenience, and energy saving.

Hisense is inviting attendees to visit its booth at IFA 2023 to experience its innovations in home living, entertainment, and beyond. The event is being held at Messe Berlin, Germany, from September 1-5, 2023.

Sources: Hisense