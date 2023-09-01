Hisense Unveils “Go Tech, and Beyond” Stand at IFA 2023

Hisense, a leading global consumer electronics and appliances corporation, made a keynote debut at IFA 2023 as the Lead Partner. Fisher Yu, President of Hisense Group Holdings Co., Ltd., delivered a speech on “The Scenario-driven Future of Tech” and emphasized the company’s commitment to scenario-driven innovation and high-quality growth. Hisense also announced its official partnership with UEFA EURO 2024™, marking its third consecutive tournament together.

With its expansion into over 160 countries, Hisense has established itself as the second-largest manufacturer of TVs worldwide. The company’s success stems from its utilization of screens to connect integrated networks and cloud services, enabling personalized experiences through its scenario-based approach. Hisense plans to continue expanding its screen network, improving its VIDAA OS system and ConnectLife platform, and enhancing the overall user experience.

At IFA 2023, Hisense showcases its core home living product range and innovative connected living technologies under the theme “Go Tech, and Beyond.” The exhibition features the latest launches and advancements in its portfolio, including the UX, U8, Laser TV, and smart appliances in cooking, dishwashing, and clothes washing.

The Hisense booth at IFA emphasizes cutting-edge technology, artistic design, and interactivity. Visitors can experience different lifestyle sets and scenarios, such as a dedicated gaming experience zone and an art gallery, highlighting the strength of Hisense’s product range. The booth also displays the UEFA EURO 2024™ trophy as part of the sponsorship announcement.

Hisense’s technologies on display include picture quality enhancements, the VIDAA operating system for streaming content, and ConnectLife’s smart scenario services. Additionally, Hisense presents its next-generation digital Laser engine (LPU), which utilizes proprietary technology to achieve precise light control, wide color gamut, and accurate color restoration.

Those interested in exploring Hisense’s vision for the future can visit their booth at IFA 2023, held at Messe Berlin in Germany from September 1-5. Hisense invites everyone to witness how the company is shaping the future of home living and entertainment through innovation.

Sources:

– Hisense