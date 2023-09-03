Hisense Takes Center Stage at IFA 2023 with Keynote Speech and Partnership Announcement

Hisense, a leading global consumer electronics and appliances producer, made a big impact as the IFA Lead Partner at IFA 2023. Fisher Yu, President of Hisense Group Holdings Co., Ltd., delivered a keynote speech titled “The Scenario-Driven Future of Tech.” The company’s approach to innovation revolves around scenario-driven solutions for high-quality growth both inside and outside the home.

One of the major announcements made by Hisense at the event was their official partnership with UEFA EURO 2024. This marks their third consecutive collaboration with the tournament. Aleksander Čeferin, President of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), expressed his excitement about the partnership and the opportunity to spread the love of soccer worldwide. Hisense is proudly displaying the UEFA EURO 2024 trophy at their booth.

Hisense has achieved remarkable international expansion, operating in over 160 countries, and becoming the second-largest TV manufacturer globally in 2022. Their strategy revolves around using screens to connect integrated networks and cloud services, offering personalized services through scenario-based approaches. They plan to expand their screen network, enhance the VIDAA OS system, and improve the ConnectLife platform to provide superior personalized services and an improved user experience.

Denis Oštir, Senior Director of Market Development for VIDAA USA, highlighted the role of AI in their future plans. He explained that AI will help them move away from responsive design services and instead predict customer needs before they even express them. This will enable them to offer more tailored and proactive solutions.

At IFA 2023, Hisense showcased its core home living product range, including the UX, U8, Laser TV, and smart refrigerators with large screens. They also demonstrated innovations in cooking, dishwashing, and clothes washing. The company emphasized cutting-edge technology, artistic design, and interactivity through various lifestyle scenarios, including a gaming experience zone and an art gallery.

Overall, Hisense’s presence at IFA 2023 demonstrated their commitment to scenario-driven innovation and their dedication to providing consumers with high-quality and personalized products and services.

