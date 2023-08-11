Apple’s Strategy for iPhone 15 Series: A17 Bionic Chip for Pro Models Only

According to sources, Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models are expected to be equipped with the rumored new A17 Bionic chip. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will likely be powered by the A16 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 14 Pro.

While it’s uncertain which RAM configuration Apple ultimately decided on, Twitter tipster @URedditor suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max were tested with both 6GB and 8GB of RAM. This implies that both variants may be available for purchase. Unlike some Android devices, where RAM allocation varies based on storage capacity, Apple typically offers the same amount of RAM across all iPhone models, while giving users the choice of storage capacity. However, the iPad Pro lineup follows a similar approach to Android devices.

If Apple did indeed test both 6GB and 8GB RAM models, it could be indicative of the availability of higher-capacity models, such as the rumored 2TB variant, which may come with 8GB of RAM. Other models would likely stick with 6GB of RAM. This potential increase in RAM would align well with the improvements expected from the A17 Bionic chip, which will be manufactured on TSMC’s 3nm node and is anticipated to offer a higher clock speed and an additional GPU core. The addition of 8GB of RAM would enhance multitasking capabilities for users.

While the standard iPhone 15 models will likely have 6GB of RAM, it’s possible that they may feature faster LPDDR5 memory. Apple is reportedly set to announce the iPhone 15 series on either September 12 or 13.