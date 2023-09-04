Interview with a Successful Entrepreneur

In this interview, we learn about the early experiences and mindset of a successful entrepreneur. His first job working at his dad’s petrol station in Newry taught him the value of customer service, with a sign reminding him to always take care of customers. The lessons learned from his uncle’s dairy farm, where hard work was a daily reality, also shaped his work ethic.

His love for technology was fostered by these early jobs, leading him to pursue a Computer Science degree at Queens University. During his studies, he gained practical experience through a placement at Intel. The combination of education and experience laid a strong foundation for his future business endeavors.

When asked about his success, he attributes it to his work ethic and enjoyment of working with people. Building strong relationships with colleagues and clients has been a key factor in his achievements. Moreover, his genuine love for technology has made work feel like play.

Describing himself as driven, personable, and family-oriented, this entrepreneur looks up to business leaders such as Brian Conlon, the founder of First Derivative, and the founders of Stat Sports, Alan Clark and Sean O’Connor. He aspires to replicate their success in his own ventures.

Creating an environment where people can excel is how he gets the best out of his employees. By allowing them the space and time to master their craft and setting challenging goals, he fosters a culture of growth.

Reflecting on doing business in Northern Ireland, he commends the sense of community and support but wishes to see more entrepreneurs thriving. He yearns for a stronger network of ambitious individuals like those found in Silicon Valley, recognizing how it breeds innovation.

When it comes to indispensable websites or apps, he credits YouTube for its vast educational content. This platform has been a go-to resource for both DIY projects and his children’s entertainment.

As for his recent reading material, he recommends a leadership book called “Commit 2 Lead!: Unlock your true leadership potential” by Enda McNulty.

Despite his success, he remains humble, driving a well-worn Volkswagen Golf with 170,000 miles on it.

Outside of work and family, his greatest passions are running and music. Having completed ten marathons around the world, he finds solace in hitting the pavement. Lately, he has been immersing himself in the sounds of Rory Gallagher.

This interview gives an insight into the mindset and experiences of a successful entrepreneur, emphasizing the importance of hard work, relationships, and a genuine love for what one does.

