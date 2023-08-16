Toyota Reports High Manual Build Rate for 2023 GR Supra

Toyota has announced that 47% of the 2023 GR Supra sports cars sold have been equipped with a manual transmission. This is a surprising statistic considering the new Supra was not initially offered with a manual option, and Toyota expected only 25% of buyers to choose it.

Since the manual transmission became available, Toyota has sold approximately 2,500 Supras, with 1,216 of them being equipped with the manual option. This trend is not unique to Toyota, as other sports car and sports sedan manufacturers are also experiencing high demand for manual transmissions. Cadillac’s Blackwing models, which were estimated to have a 30% take rate, are seeing even higher numbers of manual builds. The forthcoming Acura Integra also has a majority of reservations for the manual version.

The increasing popularity of manual transmissions in enthusiast vehicles may signal a robust market for these types of cars. Despite the rise of electric vehicles and the dominance of larger, higher-riding vehicles, enthusiasts are still eager to purchase vehicles with manual transmissions while they are available. This shift in consumer preference suggests that manual transmissions may continue to be offered as a dedicated fun configuration by more automakers, rather than being viewed as just a cost-saving option.

While crossovers and electric vehicles are expected to dominate the market, it seems that manual transmissions still have a loyal following. Toyota’s high manual build rate for the 2023 GR Supra is just one example of this trend, which is likely to continue as enthusiasts prioritize the joy of driving and the tactile experience of operating a manual gearbox.