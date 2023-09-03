The US Army Teams Up with Varjo for High-Resolution VR/AR Headsets

The U.S. Army has partnered with Finnish XR company Varjo to provide high-resolution VR/AR headsets for pilot training. The collaboration will utilize Varjo’s technology for the Reconfigurable Virtual Collective Trainer (RVCT) Air Program, specifically for Apache, Chinook, and Blackhawk helicopter pilots.

Varjo is well-known for its high-resolution VR headsets, which offer an immersive experience for simulations. The company previously worked with simulator experts at Simcube to create a racing simulation with maximum immersion using the Varjo Aero VR headset. Now, in partnership with Cole Engineering, Varjo will tailor the software and hardware components of the simulator to provide mixed reality training for U.S. Army pilots.

The XR training programs will utilize Varjo’s XR-3 Focal Edition. This high-resolution headset, coupled with video pass-through technology, will create a fully immersive training environment for pilots. With the ability to interact with physical controls in real-time, pilots will experience a realistic training environment.

The U.S. Army expects Varjo’s technology to improve pilot training efficiency while lowering overall defense training costs. By incorporating mixed reality technologies, training flexibility and adaptability to various operational environments will be enhanced.

Varjo’s hardware and software solutions are widely utilized in immersive defense training programs globally, with over 70 programs currently making use of their technology.

Sources: Varjo