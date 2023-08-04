Death Stranding 2 to Revisit the Meaning of “Strand” in Light of the Pandemic

Death Stranding director Hideo Kojima recently shared in an interview that the upcoming sequel, Death Stranding 2, will delve deeper into the concept of “strand” due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Kojima had already begun writing the story for DS2 before the pandemic, but the eerie similarity between the game’s world and the real pandemic led him to reevaluate the direction of the sequel.

Initially, the theme of “connecting” was the basis for DS2, with Kojima making extensive notes on character settings and game ideas to explore the idea of connection. However, the pandemic shifted the perspective on connections. While Death Stranding focused on the importance of genuine connections, the crisis highlighted the prominence of virtual connections, such as through remote communication. Kojima realized that these pseudo-connections couldn’t provide a fulfilling human experience. Humans still need to venture out into the physical world and engage with it.

The isolation and fragmentation experienced during the pandemic significantly influenced how people viewed the concept of connection, leading Kojima to redefine the meaning of “strand” in Death Stranding 2.

In the original Death Stranding game, Kojima expertly incorporated wordplay and homonyms. The game accurately predicted the impact of a global pandemic, highlighting the significance of mail delivery services in a locked-down world. Players assumed the role of Sam Porter Bridges, a courier building bridges by delivering packages across a post-apocalyptic America. Throughout the game, Kojima used different meanings of the word “strand,” connecting it to beaches, leaving someone behind, and even defining a new genre called “strand-type game,” where players can work towards common goals online.

Kojima’s reimagination of the meaning behind “strand” in Death Stranding 2 remains to be seen. However, based on his previous work, players can expect an exploration of various uses of the word in the game’s lore and cinematic cutscenes featuring renowned Hollywood actors.