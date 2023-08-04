CityLife

Hideo Kojima Explains the Rewrite of Death Stranding 2 Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 4, 2023
Hideo Kojima, the creator of Death Stranding, revealed that he had to completely rewrite the story for Death Stranding 2 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The decision to rewrite the game came after the first trailer was shown at The Game Awards in 2022.

In a recent interview with Japanese entertainment news site Natalie, Kojima expanded on the impact of the pandemic on the game’s narrative. He mentioned that he had already conceived the story for Death Stranding 2 before the pandemic hit. However, the pandemic led to a restructuring of the entire script. Kojima explained that while Death Stranding celebrated the act of connection, the pandemic highlighted the importance of physical human interactions in addition to digital connections.

Kojima emphasized that the world is currently experiencing seclusion and division, resulting in significant transformations. As a result, the concept of connection had to be reassessed for Death Stranding 2. The sequel aims to evolve the interpretation of ‘strand’ and explore the question of whether connections should have been made.

Aside from the game, Kojima also mentioned that a Death Stranding movie is in the works. He stated that he will be heavily involved in its production, although he will not be directing it.

Overall, Kojima’s decision to rewrite Death Stranding 2 in response to the pandemic reflects the impact of real-world events on the creative process and the exploration of human connections in the game’s narrative.

