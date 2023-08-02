Russian Hackers Selling Hidden VNC Tool for Macs on the Dark Web, Guardz Finds

Cybersecurity firm Guardz has discovered that Russian hackers are selling a Hidden VNC (Virtual Network Computer) tool designed specifically to provide attackers with full access to Macs. This tool, which is being marketed on the dark web, allows hackers to steal personal data and login credentials. In order to demonstrate its effectiveness, the hackers have deposited $100,000 in an escrow account.

The Hidden VNC (HVNC) tool is being targeted at attackers who want access to Macs used in small to medium-sized businesses. Guardz’ CIR team found the tool on the Russian cybercrime forum “Exploit,” where it has been available since April 2023. The tool is being sold for a lifetime price of $60,000 and comes with features such as persistence, a reverse shell, remote file manager, and compatibility with various macOS versions.

Unlike normal VNC apps used for remote support, an HVNC gives hackers the same capabilities to control a Mac without requiring the user’s permission and without the user being able to see their actions. The tool runs in stealth mode, making it difficult to detect and remove, and it is persistent, meaning it can’t be stopped by restarting the Mac.

Guardz has noted that the seller has deposited $100,000 as a guarantee that the malware functions as advertised. The deposit is held in an escrow account by the forum administration and serves as insurance in case the product does not meet expectations.

To protect against this threat, it is recommended to keep your Mac updated with the latest macOS version. Additionally, it is important to exercise standard cybersecurity practices, such as avoiding installing apps from unknown sources, not opening unexpected email attachments, and refraining from clicking on unsafe links. By following these measures, both business and personal Mac users can minimize the risk of falling victim to this Hidden VNC tool.

