HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams Unveils 2024 Color Collection

HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams has revealed its 2024 Color Collection, named ‘Renewed Comfort’, along with its Color of the Year for 2024: Persimmon. The collection consists of 10 carefully selected shades that promote tranquility, comfort, and rejuvenation. These colors are available exclusively at Lowes.

The Renewed Comfort Color Collection combines soft neutral hues with rich and alluring shades to create a new twist on traditional color combinations. The collection aims to bring a sense of comfort and a refreshed outlook to the home. It offers versatile options that can be mixed and matched to create a custom look.

The standout color from the collection is Persimmon, which has been chosen as the Color of the Year. Persimmon is an earthy terracotta shade with tangerine undertones. It brings a sense of comfort to living rooms and kitchens and promotes positive relationships and conversation.

Other colors in the collection include Oakmoss, a deep moss green; Friendly Yellow, a soft and mellow shade; Dark Auburn, a deep and warm red; Utaupeia, a neutral tone with brown and warm tones; and Stardew, a pastel blue.

To incorporate these colors into your home, you can use Oakmoss to inject color into a room while maintaining a refined look. Friendly Yellow works well in secondary rooms like a laundry room, while Persimmon can uplift a modern living room. Dark Auburn creates a sophisticated feel in a living room, Utaupeia is ideal for a calming bedroom, and Stardew adds a soft and subtle touch.

The Renewed Comfort Color Collection is available exclusively at Lowe’s stores and online at Lowes.com. For more information, you can visit the HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams website.