New 2024 Color Collection from HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams

The latest Color Collection of the Year from HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams embraces bold colors as the new minimalism. Unlike last year’s nostalgic and muted tones, this year’s collection is brighter and more vibrant, while still being suitable for any home.

The 2024 collection features 10 shades that offer a unique twist on traditional color combinations. These nature-inspired colors have been turned up a notch in saturation. The collection includes warm earthy oranges, yellows, blues, greens, and more that can be mixed and matched to create a custom look for your home.

The 2024 Color of the Year is Persimmon. This refreshing and energetic orange shade takes inspiration from the persimmon fruit. It is a bold color but with earthy terra-cotta undertones, making it easy to pair with other natural tones. Persimmon is perfect for spaces like living rooms and kitchens as it promotes positive relationships and conversation. This vibrant shade helps rejuvenate a space while bringing unique design visions to life.

Another standout color from the collection is Waterloo, a deep-yet-soft blue reminiscent of a dip in the ocean. It can be paired with cool neutrals like grays and blacks or balanced with other warm shades from the collection.

Oakmoss, a deep moss green, is a versatile shade that can be used in various ways. Whether painting kitchen cabinets for a trendy green kitchen or adding a touch of nature to a home office, Oakmoss is an excellent choice.

For those seeking warmth, Friendly Yellow is a soft and inviting shade. Despite its brightness, it can be paired with rustic furnishings for a charming cottagecore effect, used to uplift a small bathroom, or combined with retro appliances for a vintage look in the kitchen.

To add depth to the collection, Dark Auburn offers a moody touch. This rich shade demonstrates the versatility of combining darker and brighter tones to create balance and complement each other.

The HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams 2024 Color Collection brings together bold and expressive colors that add a renewed sense of comfort and style to any home.