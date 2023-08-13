The iPhone 15 Pro: Rumored Storage Increase and Upcoming Features

The iPhone 14 Pro currently offers a base storage of 128GB, but rumors suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro will come with even more storage. Speculations indicate that there might be a 2TB variant as well. Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman believes that this increase in storage options might be tied to a potential price increase.

With prices starting at $999 for the iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 for the Pro Max, these smartphones, despite their high costs, have remained highly popular throughout the year. In fact, they have reportedly outsold the more affordable standard and Plus models.

Gurman explains that while customers pay an additional $100 to $200 for the next storage tier, Apple doesn’t incur significantly higher expenses for storage. This means that by introducing another storage option, Apple could increase its revenue and raise the average selling price of its iPhones.

Increasing the base storage capacity would allow Apple to justify a higher price point while also giving consumers the perception of receiving more value for their money.

Reports suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro may also offer an 8GB RAM option, alongside the existing 6GB RAM. However, this RAM upgrade might be dependent on the chosen storage capacity.

Exciting changes are expected with the iPhone 15 Pro, including titanium edges, slimmer bezels, new camera lenses, a 3nm chipset, and even a periscope camera for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. While some leakers have described these changes as mediocre and advised users to wait for the iPhone 16 series, it seems that millions of consumers are eagerly waiting to purchase the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the most premium variant.

Overall, the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro promises enhanced storage options, new features, and design upgrades, generating significant anticipation among Apple enthusiasts.