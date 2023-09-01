Preorders for Sony’s PlayStation Portal Now Available and Shipping on November 15th

Sony has announced that its highly anticipated handheld gaming device, the PlayStation Portal, will be released on November 15th. Priced at $199.99, the portable device will allow users to stream PlayStation 5 games over Wi-Fi. Preorders for the PlayStation Portal are currently available exclusively through Sony’s PlayStation Direct storefront.

The PlayStation Portal features an eight-inch LCD screen with a resolution of up to 1080p and a refresh rate of 60fps. It comes with controllers on either side that offer support for adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, similar to Sony’s DualSense Wireless Controller for the PS5. However, it does not support Bluetooth connectivity, meaning it cannot be paired with wireless headphones. Instead, the device is compatible with Sony’s proprietary PlayStation Link wireless technology, allowing it to connect with accessories such as the Pulse Explore earbuds and Pulse Elite headset. Alternatively, users can also use a wired headset or headphones with the built-in 3.5mm headphone jack.

Initially, preorders for the PlayStation Portal are only available in select regions, including the US, UK, France, and Belgium. However, starting from September 29th, customers in other areas, such as Canada and Japan, will also have the opportunity to place their preorders.

Given the high demand for the PlayStation 5 console upon its release, there is a possibility that the PlayStation Portal may sell out quickly. As a result, Sony is currently limiting orders to one device per customer.

