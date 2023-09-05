Tokyo Game Show 2023: Get Ready for a Stacked Weekend of Gaming News

The highly anticipated Tokyo Game Show 2023 is just around the corner, promising a weekend filled with exciting gaming news and announcements. While many of us may not be able to attend the event in person this year, the show organizers have released the official program timetable, so we can catch all the action online.

The virtual program will feature a total of 25 presentations, streamed online for viewers around the world to enjoy. Prominent publishers such as SEGA, Square Enix, and Capcom will be participating, ensuring that there’s something for everyone.

According to the Tokyo Game Show’s official description, 17 of the streamed programs will be “Official Exhibitor Programs,” guaranteeing a diverse range of content from various developers and publishers. In addition, the event is collaborating with platforms and online media outlets worldwide, including DouYu, bilibili, Douyin, HUYA, and IGN, to provide a global experience for viewers.

For those who prefer English translations, the majority of programs will offer simultaneous interpretation. Non-Japanese speakers can rest assured that they won’t miss out on any exciting announcements. Moreover, some programs will also have Chinese interpretation available, catering to an even wider international audience.

To access the virtual programs, a TGS Special Page has been created on Steam. Additionally, the Tokyo Game Show’s “Preview Special” will be streamed on September 13th, revealing further details about the program lineup.

In the coming days, more information will become available about the programs of major publishers, including what to expect and where to watch them live. Once this information is released, a comprehensive schedule in local Australian times will be created, ensuring that fans can catch all the action as it unfolds.

Get ready for a weekend filled with exciting gaming news and announcements as Tokyo Game Show 2023 approaches. Stay tuned for updates and mark your calendars for this epic virtual event.

