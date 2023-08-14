Starfield Timeline Revealed: Humanity Reaches Mars in 2050

In preparation for its release in early September, Bethesda has unveiled the official Starfield timeline, which reveals that humanity reached Mars in 2050. This milestone is set later than NASA’s Artemis mission, which aims to send astronauts to Mars by the mid-2030s. NASA plans to establish a sustainable presence on the Moon to prepare for future manned missions to Mars.

Other notable events from the Starfield timeline include humans reaching the Alpha Centauri system in 2156, the establishment of the United Colonies in 2159, and New Atlantis becoming the official capital city of the UC in 2161. However, conflicts such as the Narion War from 2196-2216 and the Colony Wars starting in 2307 also shape the history of the Starfield universe.

Amidst these conflicts, humanity makes various discoveries as it explores the galaxy and uncovers hints of other life forms. Your own journey in Starfield takes place in 2330, two decades after the end of the Colony Wars, as you join the Constellation group and venture into the star systems.

Starfield is set to launch on PC and Xbox Series X|S on September 6. In recent months, Bethesda has been sharing more information about the game, including highly flexible ship customization, a detailed character creator, and space combat. To learn more about Starfield, you can check out our comprehensive coverage of everything we know so far.

