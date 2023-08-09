New Features in the World Clock Apple Watch App in watchOS 10

watchOS 10 brings significant updates to the Apple Watch experience, including a new widgets user interface, mental health features, new watch faces, and redesigned native apps. One of the apps that received a complete makeover is the World Clock app.

In watchOS 10, the World Clock app now features a stunning new aesthetic. The app’s theme changes dynamically throughout the day, with a color scheme that transitions from blue to white to yellow based on the time of day.

In addition to the visual overhaul, the World Clock app in watchOS 10 also introduces new functionality. Users can now scroll through different locations using the Digital Crown, making it easier to check the time difference between their current location and other places around the world.

When launching the World Clock app, users will see their current location if they have allowed location access for the Clock app on their iPhone or Apple Watch. The current time is displayed in the bottom left and top right corners, with the sunrise and sunset times shown in the bottom right corner.

Scrolling with the Digital Crown provides a visual representation of how daylight turns to night for the location being viewed, with the UI transitioning from a light blue theme to a sunset gradient and finally to a dark blue color.

The app also allows users to rearrange their saved locations by long-pressing and dragging them into a new order. Locations are synced between the iPhone and Apple Watch, and users can easily add new locations at the bottom of the list view.

When viewing a different location from the current one, the relative time of the current location is displayed in yellow in the top right corner, along with the time of the location being viewed in the bottom left corner. The time zone offset is also shown in the bottom left corner.

It is worth noting that the new World Clock UI is exclusive to watchOS 10, with the old black and orange UI remaining on the iPhone with iOS 17.

These updates offer a more visually appealing and user-friendly experience for Apple Watch users.