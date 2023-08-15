Microsoft Game Pass Reveals Lineup Leading Up to Starfield Launch

Microsoft has announced the lineup for its Game Pass service from August 15 until the highly anticipated release of Starfield on September 6.

Starting today, Everspace 2 is available on Xbox Series X and S, as well as through cloud gaming. This fast-paced single-player space shooter from Rockfish Games has been reviewed favorably, earning a 7/10 rating from IGN.

On August 17, Firewatch will be added to the Game Pass library, with availability on console, PC, and cloud. Firewatch, a beloved single-player first-person mystery title from Campo Santo, received critical acclaim with a 9/10 rating from reviewers.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will join Game Pass on August 18 for console, PC, and cloud. Developed by Sumo Digital and published by Gun Interactive, this asymmetrical horror game based on the iconic 1974 film received a 6/10 rating from IGN.

August 29 will mark the arrival of Sea of Stars, a turn-based role-playing game from Sabotage Studio, across console, PC, and cloud. This will be followed by Nomada Studio’s Gris on September 5, available on console, PC, and cloud. Gris received a 6/10 rating in IGN’s review.

The highly anticipated Starfield from Bethesda will launch on September 6 as a day-one addition to Game Pass. Early access will be available from September 1 for those who purchase the more expensive version. Game Pass subscribers can save up to 10% on the Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade and play the game five days early on Xbox Series X and S and PC.

In addition to these exciting additions, six games will be leaving Game Pass on August 31. These include Black Desert, Commandos 3 – HD Remaster, Immortality, Nuclear Throne, Surgeon Simulator 2, and Tinykin.

Game Pass members who upgrade their Standard Edition of Starfield to the Premium Edition will receive the Shattered Space Story Expansion, the Constellation skin pack, and access to the Starfield digital artbook and original soundtrack.

***Please note that this information has been summarized and formatted for clarity.