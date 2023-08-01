Google Redesigns Fitbit Companion App with Material You

Google is in the process of redesigning the Fitbit companion app for Android and iOS with Material You, following its acquisition of Fitbit and the development of the Pixel Watch. The new Fitbit app features three tabs in the bottom bar, starting with “Today” and a top section called “Your Focus.” This section allows users to customize their display with four stats related to various goals such as getting more active, reducing stress, sleeping better, and improving heart health.

Compared to the previous design, the status indicators in the app are larger, and the color palette has been refined. The app also includes a feed of stats organized into different sections. Tapping on a specific stat takes users to revamped pages that provide more detailed information and explanations.

The next tab in the app is “Coach,” which offers health and fitness content. Users can find motivational content in the form of carousels and collections such as cardio, yoga, strength, and mindfulness. The app also includes filters for finding workouts based on available time and equipment.

The final tab is “You,” which allows users to adjust their goals, track achievements through redesigned badges, and access assessments and reports like ECG. There is also a Community section where users can connect with friends and groups.

The redesigned Fitbit app will launch in the fall, following a closed beta test with select Fitbit users to gather feedback. Google plans to continue enhancing the Fitbit platform and app through ongoing updates to support new experiences, devices, and data.