PlayStation Increases Price of PlayStation Plus Subscription in Australia

PlayStation has recently announced that it will be raising the price of its 12-month subscription for all three tiers of PlayStation Plus globally. However, Australian subscribers will be particularly affected by this price increase, with a significant jump in the cost of a yearly subscription starting from September 6th.

The new pricing for Australia is as follows:

– PlayStation Plus Essential 12-Month Subscription: $95.95 AUD (previously $79.95 AUD)

– PlayStation Plus Extra 12-Month Subscription: $169.95 AUD (previously $134.95 AUD)

– PlayStation Plus Deluxe 12-Month Subscription: $196.95 AUD (previously $154.95 AUD)

Existing subscribers who are currently in the middle of a 12-month subscription will not experience the price increase until their membership renews after November 6th. However, any new subscriptions or upgrades made after September 6th will be subject to the higher pricing.

PlayStation suggests that users take advantage of the current prices by extending their subscription before the price hike. While prepaid cards for PlayStation Plus are not sold in Australian stores, users can now purchase a wallet top-up from Amazon if using a credit card on their console is not an option.

It is worth noting that the new rates, despite the increase, still offer a discounted price when compared to purchasing a 1-month or 3-month subscription at the existing prices.

According to Adam Michel, the director of content acquisition and operations at SIE, the price increase aims to support PlayStation in its mission to provide high-quality games and value-added benefits to PlayStation Plus subscribers.

In addition to the price increase announcement, PlayStation revealed the lineup of bonus games for September for PlayStation Plus Essential members, which includes Saints Row, Black Desert – Traveler Edition, and Generation Zero.

Overall, while Australian subscribers may face disappointment with the price increase, PlayStation promises to continue delivering a top-notch gaming experience and valuable perks to its loyal PlayStation Plus subscribers.

