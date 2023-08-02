Xbox Game Pass Adds New Games in August

Xbox has announced the lineup of games that will be added to the Game Pass library in the first half of August. Celeste, a platformer game, is already available on cloud, console, and PC. It was brought back to the service along with other titles such as Venba, Toem, and Maquette.

A Short Hike will be the next addition, followed by Broforce Forever, Limbo, Airborne Kingdom, and Everspace 2. These games will be released gradually throughout the month.

Here is the schedule for the August additions on Game Pass:

– Celeste (cloud, console, and PC) – available now

– A Short Hike (cloud, console, and PC) – August 3rd

– Broforce Forever (cloud, console, and PC) – August 8th

– Limbo (cloud, console, and PC) – August 9th

– Airborne Kingdom (cloud, console, and PC) – August 10th

– Everspace 2 (cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – August 15th

In addition to the new games, some existing titles will be leaving Game Pass on August 15th. These include Death Stranding (PC), Edge of Eternity (cloud, console, and PC), Midnight Fight Express (cloud, console, and PC), and Total War: Warhammer 3 (PC).

If you wish to continue playing these games after they leave Game Pass, you will need to purchase them. However, Game Pass subscribers will receive a 20 percent discount on the purchase price.

For more information and a comprehensive list of games available through Xbox’s subscription service, you can refer to our detailed guide on Game Pass.