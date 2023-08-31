Preparing for the New Digital PSAT: Information Sessions Offered by Academic Approach

Beginning this fall, students who are preparing to take the PSAT will experience a major change as the test transitions to a digital format. This change is especially timely for high school juniors who will be taking the PSAT as part of their preparation for the digital SAT, which will debut next spring. To ensure that students are prepared for the new format, Academic Approach, a Chicago-based test prep and tutoring company, is offering individual information sessions to familiarize students with the structure and tools of the digital PSAT.

During these one-hour sessions, students will learn about the logistics and structure of the test, including the number of questions and time constraints for each section. They will also become familiar with the various question types, including brand new ones that have never been seen before. Students will discover effective approaches to different question types and learn how to budget their time and efforts on each question. Additionally, students will have the opportunity to interact directly with the tools embedded in the test, such as the calculator, time clock, and text annotation tools. By participating in these information sessions, students will feel more confident and comfortable with the digital PSAT.

The PSAT is more than just a practice test for the SAT; it is an important milestone in a student’s education and preparation for college applications. A strong score on the PSAT and SAT demonstrates a student’s potential for success in future college work. For juniors, the PSAT is also the qualifying test for the National Merit Scholarship program. Therefore, it is crucial for students to become familiar with the PSAT in order to maximize their potential for scholarships and college acceptances.

In addition to benefiting students, the PSAT is also important for school districts, as it is used to assess student progression and effectiveness of curriculum and instruction. Teachers and administrators rely on PSAT and SAT scores to gauge how well their schools are performing academically.

Attending an information session with Academic Approach is a great way for students to become well-prepared for the digital PSAT. After taking the test, students can return to Academic Approach with their scores for further guidance and support. To learn more and schedule a digital PSAT information session with Academic Approach, visit their website.

