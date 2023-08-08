RPCSX PS4 Emulator Successfully Runs Sonic Mania at 60fps

A new Playstation 4 emulator for PC, RPCSX, has achieved a major milestone by successfully running Sonic Mania at 60 frames per second (fps). The gameplay video, shared on YouTube by BrutalSam, demonstrates the emulator’s capabilities in smoothly running the 2D game.

To capture the gameplay video, BrutalSam utilized an Intel Core i7 6700K processor with 8GB of RAM and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. Performance statistics provided by BrutalSam indicate that the emulator requires a high-end CPU, as the i7 6700K was fully utilized during gameplay. On the other hand, GPU usage remained at 30-40%. This is expected considering Sonic Mania’s 2D nature.

RPCSX, developed by the creators of RPCS3, has achieved this milestone within just one month. In addition to Sonic Mania, the emulator is also capable of booting and running Bloodborne, which could provide PC gamers with the opportunity to play the game in case it is never officially ported to PC. Other notable PS4 games that might become accessible through the emulator include Shadow of the Colossus and The Last Guardian.

Those interested in testing RPCSX can download the latest public version from the official website. This development signifies a significant step forward for the PS4 emulation community and opens up possibilities for playing console exclusives on PC.