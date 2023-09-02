A Breakthrough in Lightweight Bikes: TriRig Unveils 3.6kg Build

TriRig, a US company known for pushing the boundaries of bike technology, has unveiled a groundbreaking lightweight bike build weighing just 3.554kg. This build showcases a range of super-light components from TriRig, including minimalist pedals and brakes.

At the core of this bike is a 2009 Cannondale SuperSix EVO frame, which has been stripped of paint to save weight. The cranks are THM Torno fitted with a custom chainring from Fibre-Lyte. The wheelset, weighing less than 700g, consists of AX-Lightness rims, Extralite hubs, and titanium spokes from Pillar. The bike features specially made components from Dash Cycles, including the saddle and seatpost, and a Darimo Sub4 seatpost clamp weighing less than 4g.

TriRig uses Jagwire Link cables and a customized SRAM Red rear derailleur to reduce weight. Additionally, the bike is equipped with TriRig’s own recently developed super-light components, such as the Omega SL brakes, Control SL brake levers and shifter, Mercury SL pedals, Styx SL skewers, and Pursuit SL aerobar.

The Mercury SL pedals boast a weight of just 71g for the pair and feature a unique design with no platform, relying on a shroud and stainless steel bearings. The Omega SL brakes weigh in at just 81g each.

According to Nick Salazar, the founder of TriRig, the bike rides exceptionally well. It accelerates effortlessly and offers agile handling. Despite its lightweight nature, this bike is fully functional and durable, suitable for any paved road and various riding conditions.

TriRig’s new lightweight build pushes the boundaries of what is possible in the world of road cycling. It combines innovative design and optimized components to create a rideable bike that outperforms traditional lightweight show bikes.

