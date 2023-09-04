Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ Expected to Offer Lower Prices and Slightly Humbled Specifications

Samsung is set to unveil two new tablets, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+, which are expected to offer slightly lower prices and humbler specifications compared to the high-end Tab S9 trio. The specific details and differences between the five models are currently unknown.

The starting price for the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S9 is approximately €929 in most major European markets, while in the US it starts at $799.99. Given this price point, the Tab S9 FE could potentially be priced at $499 or even $449, making it more affordable than Apple’s fifth-gen iPad Air and possibly matching the 10th-gen “standard” iPad.

The Tab S9 FE Plus is rumored to start at €749.99 in Europe for a 128GB storage variant with 8GB of RAM. In the US, it is estimated to be priced around $650. Although not exactly affordable, it is still within a reasonable range.

The success of the Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ would depend on various factors that have not yet been confirmed. These include display technology, processing power, battery capacity, and build quality. It is also worth mentioning that both models are expected to come with a homebrewed Exynos 1380 SoC and an S Pen included in the retail box.

The upcoming launch event is also anticipated to include the highly anticipated Fan Edition device, which could be the sequel to the Galaxy S21 FE, possibly named as the Galaxy S23 FE. Although the exact release date has not been announced, it is expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

It remains to be seen if the Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ will be able to compete in the crowded tablet market or secure a spot among the best tablets available. Additional information will be revealed closer to their release date.

