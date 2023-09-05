Hollow Knight Fan Recreates Mantis Lords Boss Fight in Stunning 3D

A dedicated member of the Hollow Knight community has shared an impressive recreation of the Mantis Lords boss fight in full 3D. The video, shared on the game’s subreddit by user Poly Knight, showcases what the beloved 2D Metroidvania game could look like as a 3D adventure.

The recreated boss fight stays true to the original game, with the player’s Hollow Knight facing off against one of the Mantis Lords before the other two join the battle once enough damage has been dealt. However, the 3D version of the fight is slightly slower-paced and simplified, allowing for more room to avoid attacks. In the second phase of the encounter, when all three Mantis Lords are present, the intensity ramps up and chaos ensues.

What makes this recreation even more remarkable is that it was created by a solo developer using Unreal Engine. Poly Knight has also shared a YouTube video detailing the process behind the creation of the 3D boss fight. They explain the creation of character models, animation, environments, and more.

This project is part of Poly Knight’s larger ambition to improve their game development skills by recreating and adapting the works of other game developers. Previously, they recreated the boss fight against Asgore from Undertale in 3D, cleverly adapting the battle mechanics of the original game.

While fans eagerly await news about the highly anticipated sequel, Hollow Knight: Silksong, which has faced multiple delays and currently has no confirmed release date, community creations like this 3D recreation keep the excitement alive. It showcases the talent and dedication of fans who are passionate about the Hollow Knight universe and the possibilities it holds.

Sources:

– TheGamer