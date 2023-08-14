Google Keep Making Progress with Text Formatting Feature

Over a year ago, it was discovered that Google Keep was preparing to introduce text formatting support. Since then, the feature has been highly anticipated but hasn’t been made available yet. However, a recent video has emerged showcasing the formatting options within Google Keep.

The video demonstrates various formatting options, including bold, italic, underline, and different font sizes. Google has implemented font sizes as headers, with small, medium, and large options serving as paragraph, H2, and H1 formats respectively. The formatting options are conveniently displayed in a bottom bar, allowing users to switch between them effortlessly, even when converting text to checkboxes.

While text formatting in Google Keep is not universally accessible at this time, the fact that it is functional is a promising sign of progress. The video was captured using a rooted Android device, suggesting that the feature may require manual activation.

It has been nearly a year since the initial discovery of text formatting support in Google Keep, and this recent video provides the first preview of how the feature will work. Despite the lack of an official release, the existence of this video suggests that the launch of text formatting may be imminent.

In conclusion, Google Keep appears to be making strides towards introducing text formatting options. Though the feature remains unreleased, the video demonstration proves that progress has been made. Users can anticipate the possibility of text formatting becoming available in Google Keep in the near future.