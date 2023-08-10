Atlas Fallen: A Fantasy Action RPG with Stunning Visuals

Focus Entertainment and Deck13 have revealed the first 10 minutes of gameplay for their highly anticipated fantasy action RPG, Atlas Fallen. Set in a timeless land filled with ancient dangers and mysteries, players will embark on a quest to hunt legendary monsters using powerful, shape-shifting weapons and sand-powered abilities.

The showcased video demonstrates the game’s stunning visuals, recorded in 8K resolution with max settings on an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090. To capture this footage, an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D with 32GB of DDR5 at 6000MHz was used, along with Windows 10 64-bit and the GeForce 536.67 driver.

Despite the absence of ray-tracing effects, Atlas Fallen still delivers a visually impressive experience. The game utilizes the Vulkan API and supports AMD’s FSR 2.0, while lacking support for NVIDIA’s DLSS 2 and Intel’s XeSS technologies. Surprisingly, the game’s official system requirements indicate that it will not be a demanding title.

Notably, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 is capable of running Atlas Fallen at a native 8K resolution with a framerate ranging between 35-50fps. By locking the framerate at 30fps, players can fully enjoy the game in 8K, provided they have a high-end GPU and a compatible 8K monitor or TV.

While 8K may not be a priority for most players, the gameplay video offers a glimpse into the performance and visual fidelity of Atlas Fallen. Additionally, DSOGaming plans to perform a comprehensive PC Performance Analysis for this title, including benchmarking tests for both NVIDIA and AMD GPUs.

Atlas Fallen is set to launch on PC tomorrow, August 10th. Prepare to venture into a captivating world of fantasy and embark on an epic journey to uncover the secrets of the past.