Magic: The Gathering Introduces New Expansion Set, Wilds Of Eldraine

Magic: The Gathering players have been anticipating a new expansion set since April, and their wait will finally end on September 8 with the release of Wilds Of Eldraine. This expansion marks a return to the fairy-tale-inspired plane of Eldraine, which was first introduced in October 2019.

One exciting addition to the Wilds Of Eldraine expansion is the card Blossoming Tortoise. This Mythic Rare card has a converted mana cost of 4 (2 generic and 2 green mana) and boasts three powerful abilities. Whenever Blossoming Tortoise enters the battlefield or attacks, it allows players to mill three cards, then return a land card from their graveyard to the battlefield tapped. Additionally, activated abilities of lands controlled by the player cost 1 generic mana less, and land creatures under their control get +1/+1.

While Blossoming Tortoise may seem costly at first glance, its abilities make up for its mana cost. The ability to retrieve a land from the graveyard each turn is especially valuable, even if it requires discarding the top three cards of the library. Unlike other similar cards, Blossoming Tortoise does not specify that the land must be basic or come from the milled cards, allowing for flexible land retrieval. This can prove useful when dealing with opponents’ disruptions and can give players an advantage on the battlefield.

In addition, the card’s second ability opens up new strategic possibilities for certain lands. Lands like Mossfire Valley and Sungrass Prairie can now tap for two mana without any additional cost, while Cabal Coffers can greatly enhance a black/green build by only requiring one mana instead of two.

Although the third ability may not have immediate relevance due to the limited availability of land creatures, it could become more significant if Wilds Of Eldraine introduces more lands that can transform into creatures.

Wilds Of Eldraine will be available in various booster packs on September 8, including draft boosters, set boosters, collector’s boosters, and Commander decks. Magic: The Gathering players can look forward to exploring the new expansion and discovering the unique strategies and cards it brings to the game.