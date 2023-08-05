AKI, the Next DLC Character in Street Fighter 6, Revealed in Comic Preview

A new DLC character named A.K.I. is set to be released in Street Fighter 6. While the gameplay trailer featuring A.K.I. is expected to be revealed at Evo 2023, fans have been given a peek at her personality through a comic preview.

In the comic, A.K.I. is shown with a strong desire to kill Rashid, as she believes it would impress her master, who is highly speculated to be F.A.N.G from Street Fighter 5.

A.K.I. attempts to poison Rashid during their encounter, but Rashid proves to be the superior fighter, avoiding any harm. A.K.I. then tries to surprise him by splashing poison on him, indicating that she may possess a projectile attack in Street Fighter 6.

Despite her deranged appearance during the fight, Rashid ends up saving A.K.I. when she is in a vulnerable position. Strangely, A.K.I. refrains from injecting Rashid, implying that she may have a hidden motive for sparing him.

Interestingly, Rashid praises A.K.I.’s fighting style while expressing his disapproval of using poison. He remains oblivious to the fact that A.K.I. had intended to kill him, likely due to his bitter experience with poison in the past, resulting in the death of his friend in Street Fighter 5.

As for A.K.I., she realizes that she could have killed Rashid if she wanted to but chooses to let him live for a little longer. This suggests that she may silently appreciate his act of saving her, despite her initial intention to eliminate him.

With these intriguing developments, fans can anticipate the unique abilities and motivations of A.K.I. as she joins the roster of characters in Street Fighter 6.