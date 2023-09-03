New WhatsApp Beta Version Reveals UI Design Changes

The latest beta version of WhatsApp showcases a potential change in the User Interface (UI) design of the app. The new version has removed the green color and introduced modifications in various areas.

One significant update is the relocation of the navigation bars, such as Status, Chats, and other tabs, to the bottom side of the WhatsApp interface. Additionally, a dedicated space for the Communities tab has been provided.

While the green color from the upper side of the app will still be retained, it will adopt a minimalist approach. The WhatsApp logo will turn green, and the message button in the lower right corner will also have the same shade.

New filter options have been added at the top of the chats section, including All, Unread, Personal, and Business. This suggests that WhatsApp may allow users to categorize their chats into either Personal or Business sections. When a particular filter is selected, it will be displayed in green.

The new design also features a profile icon placed at the top of the app, alongside the existing search bar and camera icons.

The redesigned UI has been observed in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.23.13.16. It incorporates updated Material Design 3 UI elements and is still in the development phase. As the beta testing progresses, WhatsApp is likely to introduce further changes to ensure a modern and user-centric appearance.

Upon successful testing, the new UI design will eventually be rolled out to all WhatsApp users.

