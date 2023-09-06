Analysts Make Key Calls on Wall Street Stocks

UBS has upgraded Toast, the restaurant tech company, to a buy rating from neutral. According to UBS, Toast has established itself as a leading provider of integrated software solutions in the restaurant industry. The company is well-positioned to capture the ongoing shift from legacy technology to omni-channel solutions.

Baird has initiated coverage on Lucid as neutral, citing a challenging setup for the electric vehicle (EV) maker. While Lucid’s performance is commendable, the high starting prices and niche market segment present near-term challenges.

Goldman Sachs has reiterated its buy rating on Nvidia after one of the company’s executives presented at Goldman’s annual Communacopia + Technology Conference. The firm is confident in Nvidia’s future performance, setting a 12-month price target based on normalized earnings power and a target multiple.

William Blair has initiated The Trade Desk as outperform, emphasizing the ad tech company’s differentiated offering. The Trade Desk’s proprietary platform is designed to enhance the experience for its clients.

Argus has upgraded Chewy to a buy rating from hold. Argus believes Chewy is well-positioned for future growth in the online pet industry, despite recent underperformance in the market.

HSBC has initiated Amgen and Biogen as buy. The bank sees transformation underway in both biopharma companies, making their stocks attractive investments.

CFRA has reiterates its buy rating on Apple in anticipation of the company’s iPhone event. CFRA believes the iPhone Pro devices will set themselves apart from Apple’s standard phones.

KeyBanc has upgraded Celanese to overweight, expecting a “self-help” story to drive growth in 2024 for the engineered materials company. KeyBanc believes Celanese presents a compelling opportunity for investors.

TD Cowen has upgraded Constellation Brands to outperform, citing better beer growth prospects for the alcohol stock. The company has had a strong selling season, and market share gains are expected.

Morgan Stanley has named Bloom Energy its top pick in clean tech. The investment bank believes Bloom Energy will benefit from the growing value proposition of distributed energy and rising grid instability.

Needham has upgraded ResMed to buy from hold. The med tech company’s shares have experienced a decline due to concerns about competition, but Needham advises investors to take advantage of the dip.

UBS has downgraded Block, the parent company of Square, to neutral from buy. UBS predicts slowing profit growth for Block in the coming years due to softening consumer spending and moderation of monetization rates.

Needham has upgraded Semtech to buy, expecting long-term upside for the semiconductor company. Needham sees potential for greater gains in the future.

Deutsche Bank has reiterated its buy rating on Nio, despite concerns about the company’s growth trajectory. While Nio’s growth may be weaker than anticipated, Deutsche Bank remains optimistic about its prospects.

Deutsche Bank has also reiterated its buy rating on Tesla, emphasizing the company’s long-term opportunities. Tesla may face some challenges in the near future, but Deutsche Bank maintains a bullish stance.

Bank of America has reiterates SoFi as neutral, recognizing the company as a key beneficiary of student loan refinances. SoFi’s position in the student loan refinance market positions it for potential growth.

Sources: UBS, Baird, Goldman Sachs, William Blair, Argus, HSBC, CFRA, KeyBanc, TD Cowen, Morgan Stanley, Needham, Deutsche Bank, Bank of America