Wall Street Analysts Make Major Calls on Stocks: Upgrades and Initiations

Leading analysts on Wall Street have recently made significant calls on various stocks, with upgrades and initiations in focus.

TD Cowen upgraded Woodward (WWD) to Outperform from Market Perform, citing a potential turnaround for the maker of control system components for aircraft and industrial equipment. TD Cowen set a price target of $160 for the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Shoals Technologies (SHLS) to Overweight from Neutral, highlighting the solar company as being well-positioned to benefit from long-term growth in utility-scale solar.

Wells Fargo reiterated its Overweight rating on Disney (DIS), despite lowering its price target. The bank sees the stock as an attractive opportunity due to its intellectual property (IP) powerhouse status and historically low valuation multiples.

Bernstein reiterated its Market Perform rating on Apple (AAPL), drawing parallels between the company’s current financials and IBM’s situation a decade ago.

Morgan Stanley also reiterated its Overweight rating on Walmart (WMT), noting an attractive risk/reward scenario for the company’s shares.

Goldman Sachs upgraded Lamb Weston (LW) to Buy from Neutral, highlighting the recent underperformance of the stock and the potential upside it offers.

Bank of America upgraded Stryker (SYK) to Buy, considering the medical technology company as a top stock for 2024.

In addition, Bank of America upgraded AllianceBernstein (AB) to Buy, citing an attractive valuation entry point.

Citi initiated coverage on HubSpot (HUBS) as a Buy, considering the software company to be a core holding with significant growth potential in the small to mid-sized business market.

Goldman Sachs upgraded Keysight Technologies (KEYS) to Buy from Neutral, identifying the electronic test manufacturer as an attractive investment opportunity.

UBS upgraded Corteva (CTVA) to Buy from Neutral, highlighting the attractive valuation of the agricultural and chemical seed company.

RBC upgraded American Express (AXP) to Outperform from Sector Perform, believing the credit card company is best positioned to outperform its peers.

UBS initiated coverage on Dine Brands (DIN) as a Buy, viewing the owner of Applebee’s and IHOP as an appealing investment with stable cash flow.

Susquehanna upgraded NetApp (NTAP) to Positive from Neutral, expecting the data storage and management company to gain market share and experience growth in the coming years.

Baird named Chipotle (CMG) a fresh pick, citing strong same-store traffic momentum and numerous positive catalysts on the horizon.

Barclays upgraded Oracle (ORCL) to Overweight from Equal Weight, recognizing the solid multi-year growth opportunity for the company.

Wolfe upgraded Liberty Formula One (FWONK) to Outperform from Peer Perform, advising investors to buy the dip in shares of the motor sports group.

Stifel upgraded Vail Resorts (MTN) to Buy from Hold, suggesting investors take advantage of the recent decline in shares of the skiing and resort company.

Jefferies reiterated its Buy rating on Alphabet (GOOGL), expressing increased optimism after the company’s recent Google Cloud event.

These calls from Wall Street analysts provide investors with valuable insights into the potential performance of these stocks, helping them make informed decisions.

Sources: TD Cowen, Cantor Fitzgerald, Wells Fargo, Bernstein, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Citi, UBS, RBC, Susquehanna, Baird, Barclays, Wolfe, Stifel, Jefferies.