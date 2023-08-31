Wall Street Analysts Make Major Calls on Leading Companies

A group of Wall Street analysts has recently made significant calls on various companies, providing insights into their prospects in the market. Here are some of the key highlights:

BMO initiated coverage of Civitas Resources, an energy producer, with an outperform rating. BMO cited the company’s strong fundamentals and its commitment to returning cash to shareholders.

Evercore ISI upgraded Okta from underperform to in line, indicating that the company is now on track and stabilizing its business.

Morgan Stanley downgraded Palantir to underweight, stating that the company’s fundamentals are “mismatched.”

Goldman Sachs reiterated its buy rating on Apple, expressing optimism about the upcoming iPhone event in September and the potential for growth in the company’s ecosystem.

Goldman Sachs also maintained its buy rating on Salesforce after the company’s recent earnings report. Despite increased reinvestment, Goldman Sachs expects profitability to remain strong.

Rosenblatt reiterated its buy rating on Amazon, highlighting the company’s partnership with Shopify as a new growth opportunity.

Bank of America reiterated its buy rating on Nvidia, forecasting upside potential for the company’s gaming sales.

Wells Fargo downgraded Victoria’s Secret due to unfavorable top-line trends and uncertainty about the company’s ability to execute a turnaround.

Bank of America maintained its buy rating on Uber, viewing the ride-sharing company as well positioned for growth.

Raymond James upgraded SkyWest from market perform to outperform, citing expectations of continued improvement in pilot trends in the airline industry.

JPMorgan initiated coverage of Establishment Labs, a medical technology company, with an overweight rating. JPMorgan believes that the company’s breast implants and unique offering position it well in the augmentation and reconstruction markets.

Truist initiated coverage of RadNet, a provider of outpatient diagnostic imaging, with a buy rating. Truist sees the company as well positioned with favorable industry tailwinds.

JPMorgan initiated coverage of MP Materials, a rare-earths materials company, with an overweight rating. The company is expected to benefit from solid demand growth.

Canaccord upgraded Shopify from hold to buy, considering the company’s favorable fundamentals outweigh valuation concerns.

Citi upgraded Arista Networks from neutral to buy, recognizing the company as an early player in the artificial intelligence space.

Evercore ISI downgraded Chewy to in line following the company’s earnings report, which fell below expectations.

JPMorgan downgraded Hostess Brands to neutral due to concerns about the company potentially being for sale.

Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M to equal weight, seeing a more balanced risk/reward profile as the company’s fundamentals improve.

Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon from sell to neutral based on valuation considerations and recent upgrades.

The aforementioned calls reflect the evolving opinions of Wall Street analysts on these companies. Additional details and analysis can be found in the original source article.

