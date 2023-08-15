Xbox Announces New Additions and Departures to Game Pass Library

Xbox has revealed the upcoming additions and departures to its Game Pass library. Everspace 2, A Short Hike, and Limbo were previously announced to join the game library.

Continuing the trend of great indie titles, Xbox is introducing more popular games to the service. Here are the games joining Game Pass:

– Firewatch (available on cloud, console, and PC) will be added on August 17th. This narrative adventure has received praise for its craftsmanship and engaging storyline.

– The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (available on cloud, console, and PC) is an asymmetrical multiplayer game based on the 1974 horror film. It will be released on Game Pass on its launch day, August 18th.

– Sea of Stars (available on cloud, console, and PC) will also be a day one release on Game Pass. The game received positive feedback earlier this year during its demo.

– Gris (available on cloud, console, and PC) is a minimalist platformer highly recommended for its exploration of themes like grief and hope.

Several games will be leaving Game Pass on August 31st, including Black Desert, Commandos 3, Immortality, Nuclear Throne, Surgeon Simulator 2, and Tinykin. If players wish to continue playing these games, they will need to make a purchase. Game Pass subscribers, however, can enjoy a 20 percent discount on their purchases.

In addition, Game Pass subscribers can take advantage of a 10 percent discount on the Premium Edition upgrade for Starfield. This upgrade offers five days of early access before the standard edition becomes available on Game Pass.

