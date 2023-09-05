Where to Find Starfield for Cheap in Australia?

Starfield, the highly anticipated space exploration game from Bethesda, has finally been released. If you’re looking to get your hands on a copy of Starfield for a reasonable price in Australia, there are a few options to consider.

Currently, the cheapest price for Starfield on both Xbox and PC is available from Gorilla Gaming and Mighty Ape, priced at $89. Amazon Australia, Big W, and JB Hi-Fi are also offering the game for $99.

Alternatively, Starfield is included with Xbox Game Pass, although the free trial for the service has been discontinued prior to the game’s launch.

If you’re interested in preordering the game, the Standard Edition comes with the Old Mars skin pack, which includes the Deep Mining Helmet & Pack and a Laser Cutter.

Where to Get the Starfield Premium Upgrade

For an additional $59.95, Xbox players can purchase the Starfield Premium Upgrade. This add-on includes the Shattered Space Story Expansion upon the game’s release, the Constellation Skin Pack, and access to the Starfield digital artbook and soundtrack. It also offers up to five days of early access to the game.

The cheapest price for the Xbox edition of the Starfield Premium Upgrade can be found at Amazon Australia, Big W, and JB Hi-Fi, priced at $59. Please note that the Premium Upgrade is separate from the Standard Edition, and both need to be purchased.

Where to Buy the Starfield Collector’s Edition

The Starfield Collector’s Edition comes with a digital game download, a steelbook case, a Constellation Patch, a Starfield Chronomark Watch, and a watch case. Some retailers may still have limited stock available for pre-order, but it’s likely to sell out quickly.

If you’re interested in the Collector’s Edition, be sure to check various online retailers for availability.

Where to Find the Starfield Controller and Headset

If you’re a collector or simply want to enhance your gaming experience, you might be interested in the limited-edition Starfield controller and headset. The controller features Constellation-inspired markings, a bronze D-pad, transparent triggers, and two-tone back grips. The Starfield headset is designed with the game’s theme in mind and offers immersive audio.

You can preorder the limited-edition Starfield controller from select retailers, although availability may be limited. The same goes for the Starfield headset, with fewer retailers stocking the device as time goes on.

In conclusion, Starfield is now available to play on Xbox and PC in Australia. Whether you’re looking for the game itself, the Premium Upgrade, the Collector’s Edition, or the limited-edition controller and headset, various retailers offer different prices and availability. Consider your options and grab your copy before it’s too late.

