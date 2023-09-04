Support for Storing IDs in Apple Wallet Expanding Across the US

In a bid to offer a digital solution for carrying identification cards, Apple introduced the ability to store IDs in its Apple Wallet application. Although currently only supported in a few states, nearly 30 states are working towards adopting digital IDs for their citizens.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is piloting the acceptance of digital IDs at select airports, aiming to make airport security checkpoints the first place where users can utilize their digital ID. However, at present, only four states – Arizona, Colorado, Maryland, and Georgia – have launched support for digital IDs through the Apple Wallet on iPhones and Apple Watches.

California is also running a pilot program for digital IDs, but it relies on a separate app and does not integrate with Apple’s system.

The Secure Technology Alliance has compiled a list of states that are either exploring or implementing mobile digital licenses. The list includes states such as Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, New York, and Texas, among others. These states are taking different approaches, with some introducing legislation, while others are in the initial stages of adoption. Delays in implementation are expected, as demonstrated by the rollout of the COVID-19 Exposure Notification platform.

For a comprehensive view of the progress in each state, an interactive map is available on the Secure Technology Alliance website. It provides detailed information on the status of discussions and developments in the United States and Canada.

While the expansion of digital IDs in Apple Wallet is a significant step towards eliminating the need for physical wallets, widespread adoption is still on the horizon. Nevertheless, the increasing number of states exploring and embracing this technology signifies a promising future for digital identification.

