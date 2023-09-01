CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Wall Street Analysts Give Their Ratings on Top Companies

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 1, 2023
Wall Street Analysts Give Their Ratings on Top Companies

Morgan Stanley has reiterated its overweight rating on Apple but is cautious about the company’s exposure to China. Dell has been named as the new top pick, replacing Apple, after its recent earnings report. Bank of America is bullish on Amazon due to its partnership with Shopify, viewing it as Amazon executing on their Logistics-as-a-Service (LaaS) thesis. Citi has initiated Camping World as a buy, citing its “long-term macro-independent market share story.” JPMorgan has upgraded Vale to overweight, stating that the stock is currently undervalued. On the other hand, Bank of America has reiterated Tesla as neutral, with a view that initial sales of Tesla’s Model 3 in China may not meet expectations. UBS has reiterates Broadcom as a buy, citing the company as a “prime” beneficiary of artificial intelligence (AI). Evercore ISI has added a tactical outperform on Illumina following the appointment of a new CEO. Needham has reiterated Veeco Instruments as a buy, expecting a successful strategic turnaround. Goldman Sachs has reiterated Chevron as a buy due to its strong capital returns profile and improving operational performance. Loop has downgraded Dollar General to hold after its disappointing earnings report. Baird has downgraded PagerDuty to neutral, placing the stock in the “penalty box.” Canaccord has initiated Confluent as a buy, stating that the company stands out in a growing data streaming landscape. Citi has upgraded Aramark to buy, anticipating improved performance following new leadership appointments. Raymond James has initiated Ferguson as outperform, highlighting the company’s leading market share positioning. UBS has reiterated FedEx as a buy, raising its price target ahead of the company’s upcoming earnings report. Finally, Wedbush has upgraded Papa John’s to outperform, considering the stock to be undervalued given its projected growth trajectory.

Sources:
– Morgan Stanley
– Bank of America
– Citi
– JPMorgan
– UBS
– Evercore ISI
– Needham
– Goldman Sachs
– Loop
– Baird
– Canaccord
– Raymond James
– Wedbush

