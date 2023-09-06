Digital Presentations Take Over Traditional Runway Shows

In a shift from traditional in-person runway shows, several designers are opting for digital presentations this season. This trend, which gained traction during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, is now becoming increasingly popular even in less challenging times. The move to digital shows is not only cost-effective but also serves as an inclusive means to democratize the fashion industry.

Traditional fashion shows involve substantial expenditures, from production teams to makeup artists, hair and fashion stylists, and garment production. These expenses can run into thousands of dollars. By utilizing digital platforms, designers can save on costs while reaching a wider audience.

Digital shows are seen as an important step in making the fashion industry more inclusive. They provide an opportunity for individuals who may not have access to traditional runway shows to experience the allure of the fashion world. In 2020, Black designer Hanifa made waves by hosting a fully coded digital show, showcasing garments that moved as if they were on a model walking. This innovative approach inspired other designers to follow suit.

The rise of digital presentations also reflects the industry’s constant push for innovation. From video formats to CGI effects, designers are exploring various ways to showcase their collections in a digital format. Brands like Theophilio, Sukeina, Maisie Wilen, Et Ochs, NIHL, and Brandon Blackwood are embracing this trend and presenting their collections through digital shows during New York Fashion Week.

The shift to digital presentations offers a new world of possibilities for both designers and viewers. As technology continues to advance, it is likely that digital shows will become a more prominent feature in the fashion industry, allowing for greater accessibility and creativity.

Definitions:

– Digital presentations: Fashion shows that are presented online or through digital platforms.

– Traditional runway shows: In-person fashion shows where models walk down a physical runway to showcase designer collections.

Sources:

– Source 1: The article titled “Hanifa” from [insert source name]

– Source 2: The CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) calendar for digital activations during fashion week.

Note: The original article did not contain any URLs for the sources.