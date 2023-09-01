University of Michigan Experiences Internet Outage on First Day of Classes

Last week, the University of Michigan faced a significant security threat, forcing the school to shut down its internet access at its Ann Arbor, Flint, and Dearborn campuses. Although classes were not canceled, instructors and students were left scrambling without access to various internal networks. This demonstrates our heavy dependence on electricity and the internet in today’s world, as many individuals cannot perform their jobs or academic tasks without them.

Meanwhile, in Lima Township between Dexter and Chelsea, also known as the DTE Energy “Bermuda Triangle,” some residents are experiencing frequent power outages, even when the weather is clear. Chris and Ingrid Justice, who live in that area, have recorded 18 interruptions in their DTE Energy electrical service within the past year.

These two events captured our attention in Ann Arbor this week, alongside other headlines such as an Ann Arbor man’s tragic death after his kayak overturned on a local lake and the discovery of a dioxane plume that is affecting drinking wells north of M-14. Additionally, an Ann Arbor chef is set to represent the U.S. in an international paella competition, showcasing the city’s culinary talent.

