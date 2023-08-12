Watch This Insane Demon-Swapped Side-By-Side for Unhinged Burnouts

There is a universal fascination with taking the most powerful engine and putting it into the smallest, lightest vehicle possible. In the case of SXSBlog, they took it to the extreme by swapping an 800 hp Dodge Demon crate engine into a side-by-side vehicle.

SXSBlog has a reputation for creating outrageous side-by-side builds that push the boundaries of reality. However, the Demon-swapped vehicle is not even their craziest creation. That title goes to the 1,000 horsepower drag-spec side-by-side they built last year, which featured a Toyota 2JZ engine. But the purpose of the Demon-swapped build is different; it is solely designed for doing burnouts.

At first glance, the exterior of the CF-Moto 1000XL appears normal. However, underneath lies complete madness. The secret giveaway are the stock Ford Mustang wheels. Underneath the liftable utility bed sits an 800-horsepower 6.2-liter supercharged V8 from a Dodge Demon. The engine has been tightly squeezed in, with most of it occupying the rear seats. A Powerglide gearbox is positioned just behind the engine. To transfer the power, a short driveshaft connects to an S550 Mustang rear subframe, including control arms, axles, and a rear differential.

The swap required extensive custom fabrication. A custom gear linkage was created to connect the Powerglide to the stock shifter location, complete with 3D-printed gates. To manage heat, a rear-mounted radiator and a front-mounted oil cooler were added. The shifter was specifically designed to quickly shift between first and second gears, allowing for better control of wheel speed during burnouts. The vehicle is expected to reach a tire-popping rear-wheel speed of approximately 170 mph during a burnout.

Although the build is up and running, it has yet to be put to the test. But even in its current state, it is undeniably one of the craziest vehicles on four wheels.