CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Watch This Insane Demon-Swapped Side-By-Side for Unhinged Burnouts

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 12, 2023
Watch This Insane Demon-Swapped Side-By-Side for Unhinged Burnouts

There is a universal fascination with taking the most powerful engine and putting it into the smallest, lightest vehicle possible. In the case of SXSBlog, they took it to the extreme by swapping an 800 hp Dodge Demon crate engine into a side-by-side vehicle.

SXSBlog has a reputation for creating outrageous side-by-side builds that push the boundaries of reality. However, the Demon-swapped vehicle is not even their craziest creation. That title goes to the 1,000 horsepower drag-spec side-by-side they built last year, which featured a Toyota 2JZ engine. But the purpose of the Demon-swapped build is different; it is solely designed for doing burnouts.

At first glance, the exterior of the CF-Moto 1000XL appears normal. However, underneath lies complete madness. The secret giveaway are the stock Ford Mustang wheels. Underneath the liftable utility bed sits an 800-horsepower 6.2-liter supercharged V8 from a Dodge Demon. The engine has been tightly squeezed in, with most of it occupying the rear seats. A Powerglide gearbox is positioned just behind the engine. To transfer the power, a short driveshaft connects to an S550 Mustang rear subframe, including control arms, axles, and a rear differential.

The swap required extensive custom fabrication. A custom gear linkage was created to connect the Powerglide to the stock shifter location, complete with 3D-printed gates. To manage heat, a rear-mounted radiator and a front-mounted oil cooler were added. The shifter was specifically designed to quickly shift between first and second gears, allowing for better control of wheel speed during burnouts. The vehicle is expected to reach a tire-popping rear-wheel speed of approximately 170 mph during a burnout.

Although the build is up and running, it has yet to be put to the test. But even in its current state, it is undeniably one of the craziest vehicles on four wheels.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

Smug’s Post-Evo Tier List for Street Fighter 6

Aug 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

NVIDIA’s Next-Generation GPU Architecture Codenamed “Blackwell” with “GB20x” Series

Aug 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Roomba Robot Vacuums on Sale: iRobot Roomba j7+ and Roomba j7+ Combo

Aug 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

AI

Music Industry Trembles as AI Generates New John Lennon Song Posthumously

Aug 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

Microplastics Found in the Tissues of Whales, Research Shows

Aug 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

The Discovery of a Mysterious Sea Creature in the Antarctic

Aug 13, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

Astronomer Captures Rare Time-Lapse Video of Exoplanet Orbiting a Star

Aug 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments