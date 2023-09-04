Innovations in Health Data Sharing in Asia: The Introduction of FHIR and SATUSEHAT

Health information systems in Asia have been struggling to connect and understand each other, resulting in missed opportunities for healthcare providers and patients. However, governments in the region are now taking steps to address this issue, with the support of the HL7 FHIR health data sharing standard. One such example is Indonesia, which is driving digital transformation through the use of FHIR and SATUSEHAT, a national integrated health data exchange platform.

SATUSEHAT enables healthcare providers to securely share medical records, eliminating the need for patients to carry them to appointments and reducing duplicate testing and wasted efforts. The platform also promises to gather vast volumes of clean data to improve population health and genomics capabilities in Indonesia, while providing valuable insights through data analytics to streamline service delivery.

Digital healthcare reforms like SATUSEHAT face challenges due to low levels of digital maturity. To address these challenges, InterSystems has proposed a solution tailored to Indonesia’s requirements, known as the Interoperability Kit. This kit enables healthcare providers to connect to SATUSEHAT and share clean, standardized data, while also boosting their own digital maturity and generating benefits for their businesses and patients.

The InterSystems Interoperability Kit simplifies the process of capturing, mapping, transforming, and routing cleansed data to SATUSEHAT, ensuring its validity. It also applies the correct medical terminology, such as SNOMED CT, to ensure that the health data is clean and ready for sharing and use. In addition to SATUSEHAT compliance, providers using the Interoperability Kit gain access to repositories of clean, normalized data for advanced analytics. They can also connect to various data sources, such as medical devices, smartwatches, mobile apps, and insurance systems, allowing them to gain actionable insights and improve patient care, experience, and operational efficiency.

InterSystems, known for its TrakCare EMR system, has been a leading player in safeguarding patient safety and improving patient experience in private hospitals across Asia for over 20 years. The company has also invested in advanced interoperability and data standardization technologies that support large-scale healthcare transformations globally, including the technology behind TrakCare.

To learn more about the benefits of integrating InterSystems' solutions into your organization or explore implementation partner opportunities

Definitions:

– HL7 FHIR: Health Level Seven (HL7) Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) is a set of standards for health data exchange, interoperability, and integration.

– SATUSEHAT: An integrated health data exchange platform in Indonesia.

– Interoperability Kit: A solution offered by InterSystems that facilitates the connection and sharing of standardized data with SATUSEHAT and enhances digital maturity.

– SNOMED CT: Systematized Nomenclature of Medicine — Clinical Terms is a comprehensive clinical terminology used for coding and standardizing health information.

