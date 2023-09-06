Health Monitor Network Introduces HCPTv™ Digital Screens for Healthcare Professionals

Health Monitor Network, a leading healthcare communications company, has unveiled the Health Monitor HCPTv™ Digital Screens, a new product designed to provide informational and educational content exclusively for healthcare professionals (HCPs) in medical back offices. This new addition expands and enhances Health Monitor Network’s HCP Omnichannel Platform, which aims to improve patient engagement, treatment outcomes, and overall health through an omnichannel medical education content ecosystem.

David Paragamian, CEO of Health Monitor Network, expressed the company’s commitment to support healthcare professionals and patients in their decision-making process. The HCPTv™ Digital Screens were developed based on surveys and feedback from the HCP network, identifying their interest in staying updated on the latest medical advancements, new treatments, general interest topics, and news in an informative and engaging format.

The digital screens will enable HCPs to access customized content for their medical practices, facilitating effective practice management. The flexibility of the digital platform allows Health Monitor Network to cater to a wide range of interests, from general topics to specific therapy treatments and studies. By leveraging this technology, brands can raise awareness and foster crucial HCP-patient relationships.

The Health Monitor HCPTv™ Digital Screens will be available in over 200,000 medical offices, reaching more than 450,000 HCPs. This expansion further solidifies Health Monitor Network’s position as a leading provider of targeted healthcare marketing solutions.

For more information, visit the Health Monitor Network website.

Definitions:

– HCPTv™ Digital Screens: A new product by Health Monitor Network that provides informational and educational content for healthcare professionals in medical back offices.

– HCP Omnichannel Platform: Health Monitor Network’s platform that encompasses an omnichannel medical education content ecosystem aimed at improving patient engagement and treatment outcomes.

Sources:

– Health Monitor Network (https://www.healthmonitornetwork.com/)

Note: The source article does not contain any HTML tags or images.