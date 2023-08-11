HDHomeRun NextGen TV FLEX 4K Tuner Now Supports New OTA TV DRM

Silicondust released its first HDHomeRun NextGen TV FLEX 4K Tuner back in 2020. Now, according to their announcement, these tuners will finally have support for the new OTA TV DRM. This means that users will be able to watch all free OTA TV, even if it is encrypted with DRM on the new ATSC 3.0 NextGen TV standard.

In a press release, FreeCast announced that they have integrated ATSC 3.0 broadcast channels into their FreeCast guide. This guide already features over 700 free streaming channels and more than 500,000 on-demand movies and TV episodes. By installing the FreeCast app on an HDHomeRun device connected to a wifi router, users can access all this content on any device on the network. The FreeCast software also supports all necessary DRM for encrypted digital content and OTA broadcasts, providing a reliable, secure, and fully legal television experience that combines streaming and local over-the-air TV.

In a partnership with FreeCast, Silicondust has announced that all new HDHomeRun boxes will come pre-loaded with the FreeCast app that includes built-in DRM support. This makes the HDHomeRun the first ATSC 3.0 NextGen TV box to offer DRM support.

Current owners of the HDHomeRun FLEX 4K can update their devices to take advantage of the fixes and improvements offered through this testing process. They just need to download a free update to add the FreeCast software to their box.

The HDHomeRun models that support the new FreeCast apps include the Duo (gen 2 and up), Flex, Flex 4K, and Scribe 4K. These tuners offer features such as multiple tuners, the ability to watch and record in full 1080p and 4K HDR resolution, and compatibility with various devices and platforms.

With the latest ATSC 3.0 NextGen TV, users can enjoy benefits like 4K TV, improved sound quality, better weather alerts, and many other features. While there have been limited tuners available to take advantage of this technology, the market now offers a growing number of options.

Overall, this update brings exciting new capabilities to the HDHomeRun NextGen TV FLEX 4K Tuner, allowing users to enjoy an enhanced television experience with access to encrypted OTA TV content.