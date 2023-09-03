The upcoming iPhone 15 series will make a significant change by ditching the proprietary Lightning port and adopting USB-C. This shift is a result of the EU’s push for a common charger for electronic devices, aiming to reduce electronic waste and provide convenience for consumers who are familiar with USB-C from other products. While the change may be seen as positive on the surface, there are several underlying factors to consider.

For Apple, this transition was not voluntary. It was driven by the EU’s regulations and the need to offer USB-C-powered iPhone units in the region. As a consequence, Apple will lose revenue from accessory manufacturers who paid to produce MFi certified Lightning cables. Additionally, Apple’s concern lies in the potential ease for iPhone users to switch to the Android ecosystem, as both platforms would now use the same charger.

Apple is likely to tout the benefits of USB-C in its marketing, emphasizing compatibility with other devices and the positive impact on the environment by reducing electronic waste. However, it is crucial for consumers to be aware of Apple’s “gaslighting” tactics, where the company presents the change in a positive light despite initially opposing it.

Furthermore, users should be prepared to purchase new charging bricks or specialized cables. The USB-2 charging brick included with previous iPhones will not be compatible with the new USB-C iPhones. Users may opt for a cable that converts USB 2 to USB-C or choose to buy a new adapter altogether.

It is worth noting that Apple’s ultimate goal is to eliminate ports for charging altogether, as demonstrated by the introduction of MagSafe magnetic wireless chargers. This transition signifies a broader trend towards wireless charging capabilities.

Overall, the switch to USB-C in the iPhone 15 series brings both benefits and considerations. While consumers can enjoy improved compatibility and reduced waste, they should be mindful of additional expenses and Apple’s rhetoric surrounding the change.

