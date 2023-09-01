Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku Isshoni Exercise Announced

Imagineer, the developer behind the original Fitness Boxing game, has revealed a new title featuring the virtual idol Hatsune Miku. The game, titled Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku Isshoni Exercise, is set to launch in Spring 2024 in Japan.

Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku Isshoni Exercise allows players to engage in boxing exercises with the guidance of the popular superstar virtual idol. The game will also include Hatsune Miku’s tracks, including her main theme song.

While there is no mention of a localisation of the game at this time, it is worth noting that a spin-off of Fitness Boxing based on the manga series Fist of the North Star was released on the Nintendo Switch in Europe and America last year.

As of now, there is only a brief teaser available for Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku Isshoni Exercise, but more updates are expected to be released in the near future. Stay tuned for further details about this exciting collaboration between the worlds of fitness and virtual idols.

Definitions:

– Fitness Boxing: A Nintendo Switch game developed by Imagineer that allows players to engage in virtual boxing workouts.

– Hatsune Miku: A popular virtual idol created by Crypton Future Media, known for her synthesized vocals and appearance in various music-based video games.

