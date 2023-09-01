Digital Asset Fund by HashKey Capital to Invest Heavily in Altcoins

Hong Kong-regulated financial services firm, HashKey Capital, plans to invest a substantial portion of its assets in altcoins, according to a report by Reuters. The fund, which opened for business on Friday, aims to diversify its allocations to smaller cap assets, with less than half of the investments in bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH), the two largest cryptocurrencies.

Altcoins refer to cryptocurrencies that are not bitcoin. These account for around half of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies. By investing in altcoins, the fund seeks to capture potential growth opportunities beyond the dominant cryptocurrencies.

The fund has already gained traction among high-net-worth individuals and investment firms serving affluent Asian families. These clients have expressed interest in participating in the digital asset market through regulated investment vehicles.

HashKey Capital, based in Singapore, unveiled the fund a month ago. It aims to raise $100 million specifically for investment in digital assets. The launch comes as Hong Kong has taken steps to establish itself as a global crypto hub by implementing a regulatory framework for digital assets.

While HashKey Capital has not commented further on the details of the fund, its focus on altcoin investments suggests a strategic approach to diversification within the digital asset market.

